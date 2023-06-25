Blacks Creek Baptist Church is hosting a three-day Faith, Family and Freedom Celebration.
The Faith event kicks off on Sunday, July 2, with morning worship at 11 a.m. followed by a covered dish lunch, games for all ages and an evening devotion by the campfire. The event continues on Monday with Family Day starting at 5:30 p.m. with a meal and Bible games and crafts for children and adults. On Tuesday, July 4, Freedom Night will feature food vendors, bounce houses and live worship at 6:30 p.m. The event culminates in a festive fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m.
