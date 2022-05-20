Blacks Creek Baptist Church plans vacation Bible school on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. VBS is for ages kindergarten through adult.
"There will be many fun activities including crafts, music, recreation, Bible Study and lunch. Kona Ice will be there to help us close the day," church leaders said.
There will be a special Sunday pot-luck lunch following morning worship and surprises for VBS participants.
Register at www.blackscreekbaptistchurch.com or visit us on Facebook for more information.
