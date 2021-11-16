The Perry's will be at Blacks Creek Baptist Church on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. This will be a love offering concert.
Blacks Creek Baptist is located at 3754 Blacks Creek Rd., Commerce.
For more information on the Perry's, visit perrysministries.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.