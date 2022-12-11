Canaan Baptist Church will have a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10:30 a.m.
Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call, of Dahlonega, will be singing during the worship service.
The church is located at 980 Homestead Road in Danielsville.
For more information, contact Pastor David Strickland at 706-202-5188.
