Ongoing church events
- Crossroads Church in Jefferson will offer free groceries for the needy on the second Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crossroads Church is located at 25 Hawkins Ln., Jefferson.
- Jolly Agers group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon at First Baptist Church of Commerce. Jolly Ages is a senior adult ministry for those 60 years of age and older. The group meetings in the Fellowship Hall at FBCJ for a covered dish luncheon and an inspirational program.
- River of Life Worship Center offers free groceries on the last Saturday of each month. The event is held from 8:30-10 a.m. River of Life is located at 4971 Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
- The WMU meets every second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Commerce. “Come join the Bible study, fellowship and fun,” organizers said. First Baptist Church of Commerce is located at 1345 S. Elm St., Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.