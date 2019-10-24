Hoschton Baptist plans Bible study
The Ladies Auxiliary for Missionary and Pastoral Support will host a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
In other news, Hoschton Baptist is trying to reach a building fund goal of $80,000 for October.
“Each week the chest of Joash will be in the sanctuary to collect one time offerings toward this goal,” church leaders saod. “You also may visit our website to make donations to the building fund.”
Hoschton Baptist Church is at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton.
For more information, call 706-654-8415.
The pastor is the Rev. Cory Sexton.
Local churches join for fall festival
Victory Baptist Church and Kingdom Culture Church will join for a Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
There will be live music, food, games, door prizes and vendors.
Pastor’s Danny Hill and T. Chandler will attend.
The church is at 261 Cobb Street, Jefferson.
Baptist Tabernacle
to have festival
The Baptist Tabernacle will hold a fall festival from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The festival will include games, such as “lock” room and Pumpkin Patch. Candy will be prizes for each game.
All ages are welcome.
The church is at 3231 Hwy. 441 in Commerce.
Hudson River Baptist to host fall festival
Hudson River Baptist Church will host a block party/fall festival from 5 to 8 p. m. Saturday, Oct. 26,.
The event will include trunk or treating for kids, supper for everyone and games and activities.
The church is at 171 Hudson River Church Road, Commerce.
For more information, call 706-540-3277.
HUMC plans
trunk-or-treat
Hoschton United Methodist Church plans trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The church youth will serve hot dogs.
HUMC also plans its chicken stew/chili event from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. The cost is $7 per quart or to eat-in.
Trunk or Treat set
at Dry Pond Saturday
Dry Pond United Methodist Church will have a “trunk or treat” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Children in Jackson and nearby counties are invited to sample the free candy that will be provided.
Anyone who wishes to decorate a trunk or tailgate is invited to be at the Dry Pond parking lot at 12:45 p.m.
Dry Pond UMC is at the intersection of Dry Pond and Plainview roads.
Bush River mission anniversary set
Bush River Baptist Church will have its mission anniversary at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
The speaker will be evangelist Laquita Cooper of Jefferson.
The church pastor is the Rev. Julius Mack.
The church is at 1265 Grove Level Road, Maysville.
The church phone number is 706-652-3710.
Arbor Pointe to host trunk-or-treat, chili cook-off
Arbor Pointe Church plans trunk-or-treat and a chili cook-off from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Those wishing to participate in the chili contest should bring their own pot of chili.
Celebrate Recovery is held in the sanctuary Thursdays. There is a light supper at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:45 p.m.
Arbor Pointe plans a painting party with The Mighty, the church’s special needs ministry, from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 2.
Arbor Pointe is at 115 Towne Center Pkwy., Hoschton.
For more information, call 770-272-6778 or visit arborpointe.org.
New Liberty UMC plans chili cook-off, trunk-or-treat
New Liberty United Methodist Church plans its annual chili cook-off and trunk-or-treat from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
The cook-off begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by the church’s trunk-or treat. Other activities include a bounce house and hayride.
Events will take place in the church parking lot, 17 Thompson Mill Rd., Braselton.
New Liberty will travel to Mercier Orchards for a day in the mountains Friday, Oct. 25. The group will leave the church parking lot at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, call 706-654-2406.
CrossView plans ‘harvest’
Crossview Church will have its ‘harvest’ festival from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
It is free.
The church will have a spider jump, free food, door prizes, games, a cake walk, hayride and lots of candy.
The church is at 1219 Hwy. 124, Hoschton.
For more information, call 678-425-9831.
Georgia to be
at White Plains
The gospel group Georgia will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at White Plains Baptist Church.
The church is at 3650 Highway 124 West, Jefferson, (between Braselton and Jefferson). The Rev. Cary Pittman is the pastor.
For more information, call Raymond Church at 706-658-6545.
Hoschton COGOP plans fall festival
Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy’s fall harvest festival will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
There will be a hayride, bonfire, dinner, face painting and more.
Hoschton COGOP is at 8187 Pendergrass Rd., Hoschton.
Beyond Words trunk or treat to be Oct. 30
Beyond Words Baptist Church will host a trunk or treat on Wednesday, October 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks and roasted marshmallows by the fire and candy
The theme for the event is “We’re Fall-O-Ween Jesus.”
The church will celebrate men’s day Nov. 3.
The Rev. J.K.L. Alexander from Nashville, Tennessee, will be the guest speaker.
The Rev. Jerry Stokes, pastor of Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, Newborn, will be the 3 p.m. speaker.
Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
The church is at 231 Arcade Park Street, Jefferson.
The Rev. Walter Marlon Humphrey is the senior pastor.
Talmo Baptist to hold trunk or treat
Talmo Baptist Church, 145 Main Street, will hold trunk or treat at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Jackson County Baptist plans
trunk-or-treat
Jackson County Baptist Church plans trunk-or-treat frpm 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
There will be a rock-climbing wall, jump houses, dunking booth, barbecue sandwiches and hot dogs.
A prize giveaway will be held at 6:50 p.m. and winners must be present.
Trunk or Treat set at Little Country Church
The Little Country Church will have its trunk or treat and hot dog supper from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The church is at 1151 Old Airport Road, Commerce.
For questions, contact Pastor Swayne Cochran at 706-677-2839.
Mt. Olive trunk or treat to be Oct. 31
Mt. Olive Baptist Church will host its trunk or treat from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, f at the church.
A free dinner, hayrides and trick or treating will be part of the event. For more information, call the church at 706-335-4405.
The church is at 190 Mt. Olive Church Road, Commerce.
Berea plans fall fair
Berea Baptist Church will hold its 14th annual fall craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
A wide variety of quality arts and crafts by local and state artisans will be available.
The “Berea Cookers” will serve soups, chili, cornbread and desserts at lunch.
It will be in the Berea Baptist Church Community Center (formerly the Wilson Junior High School), 3925 Hwy. 334, off Hwy. 441, Commerce.
