Maranatha Baptist to host
yard sale Friday, Saturday
Maranatha Baptist Church will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 18 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, to benefit its youth group.
The church is at 65 Ebenezer Church Road, Jefferson.
New Liberty plans BBQ Friday
The New Liberty United Methodist Church men’s group will have its annual barbecue at the church Friday, Oct. 18.
Proceeds will be used for the church’s community missions.
The meal is from 4-8 p.m. Plates are $10 or $10 per pound while the meat lasts.
New Liberty is at 17 Thompson Mill Rd., Braselton.
HUMC plans book signing, youth to sell lunch for mission trip
Hoschton United Methodist Church will host events during the Hoschton Fall Festival this weekend.
The church will host a book signing in the fellowship hall during the American Street Rodders fall car show at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, .
One of the authors who will sign books is Hoschton UMC’s Julie Clarke.
She will attend with Donna Barron, Rick Clarke, Charles De Andrade, Mike and Leda Owens and Luanne Scrogan.
The HUMC youth will sell lunch to raise money for a mission trip and the Gainesville dulcimer choir will perform between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The church plans Trunk-or-Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
Talmo Baptist singing planned Saturday, Oct. 20
Talmo Baptist Church will host the Briarwood Brothers Quartet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Southern gospel classics and hymn medleys will be featured.
The church’s family fun night and pastor appreciation is at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
New Faith to celebrate
New Faith Christian Center will have pastor’s appreciation day and celebrate its church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
The Rev. Michael Moon, a native of Jackson County, will be the guest speaker.
Lunch will be served after the service. The Rev. Bobby Patman Jr. is the pastor.
The church is at 402 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Commerce.
Youth Day set at Mt. Calvary
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its annual youth day at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
The Rev Bartez Gillespie of Jones Chapel will bring the message.
This year’s theme will be “Dreams Begin with Dreamers, PINK — OUT for Breast Cancer Awareness.”
The church is at 96 M L King Jr. Drive, Commerce.
For more information, call 706-335-6263.
Heartsound to sing
at Blacks Creek
Heartsound, a Southern gospel quartet, will be in concert at Blacks Creek Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
There will be a love offering taken for the group.
Blacks Creek is at 3754 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce. Chad Rising is the pastor.
For more information, visit Blackscreekbaptistchurch.com
Arbor Pointe plans several upcoming events
Arbor Pointe Church plans several upcoming events including:
•Men’s breakfast at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at 6:30 a.m. at the Hoschton Cafe.
•Grow to Be You Parent’s Night Out on Oct. 24. More information is available on the church website.
•Trunk-Or-Treat and a chili cook-off from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Those wishing to participate in the chili contest should bring their own pot of chili.
•Celebrate Recovery in the sanctuary on Thursdays. There is a light supper at 6 p.m. The program is at 6:45 p.m.
Arbor Pointe is at 115 Towne Center Pkwy., Hoschton.
For more information, call 770-272-6778 or visit arborpointe.org.
Bethany UMC fall festival approaches
Bethany United Methodist Church will host its fall festival from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
A range of activities are planned including games, hayrides, a cakewalk, and a chili cook-off.
The church is at 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson.
For more information, visit bethanyumcalive@gmail.com or call 706-367-8042.
The church’s office hours are Mondays-Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New Salem UMC
plans chicken BBQ
New Salem United Methodist Church plans a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Plates are $10.
New Salem is at 2170 Hwy. 59, Commerce.
For information and tickets, call 706-658-7207.
New Hope to have festival
New Hope Baptist Church in Nicholson will have a “fall festival” for Halloween.
The church festivities will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
It will include bounce houses and face painting. Food will include hot dogs, nachos, cookies and candy.
The church is at 40 Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
Church news
Send information about your church to angie@mainstreetnews.com by noon Monday.
