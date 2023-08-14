Church news for the week of August 16 includes:
Blacks Creek offers youth programs
Blacks Creek Baptist Church kicks off the "Creek Kids" program on Wednesday, September 6.
Children preschool through 6th grade may be dropped off at 5:30 p.m. for meal time. Pick-up time will be at 7:30 p.m. The program will consist of Hyfi Bible study and games.
"Blacks Creek is excited to offer this engaging new kids' curriculum," church leaders said. "Hyfi gets kids engaged with a fun, high-energy camp-like experience featuring monthly themes. Join us this school year as we explore the Bible and make new friends."
Blacks Creek Youth, 7th-12th grade students, meet on Wednesday evenings during the school year from 5:30-7:30 p.m. After a meal together, these pre-teens and teens gather for Bible study, praise worship and music, and team-building activities.
Bethany UMC seeks minister of music
Bethany United Methodist Church is seeking a minister of music.
Visit bethanychurchjefferson.com for a job description. Email your resume to bethanyumcalive@gmail.com.
New Faith plans pastor appreciation
New Faith Christian Center will celebrate the Rev. Bobby Patman Jr. on Pastor Appreciation on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Bobby Patman Sr., who is the pastor of Indian Creek Church located in Madison.
New Faith is located at 402 Martin Luther King Jr., Commerce.
Revival planned at Little Country Church
The Little Country Church will be holding Revival on Sunday, August 20, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 21, through Wednesday, August 23, at 7 p.m. with Brother Dugar Strickland as the guest speaker.
The church is located at 1151 Old Airport Rd., Commerce.
Active shooter training planned at The Purpose Church
The Purpose Church will host a civilian response to active shooter event on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6-8 p.m.
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) is a free two-hour course that teaches individuals in the community how to prepare for, and take action during active shooter events. CRASE is designed and built on the Avoid, Deny Defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT, and provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues and considerations for conducting drills.
Chris Nichols, a law enforcement veteran with over 24 years experience, and The Purpose Church are hosting the program.
The Purpose Church is located at 103 Thyatira Community Church Rd., Jefferson.
Oconee Baptist Church plans revival
Oconee Baptist Church will host its revival on Aug. 13-19 at 6 p.m. nightly.
Special guests include Matt Calvert, Zach Watson, Andre Johnson, Shane Seabolt and Harris Borum.
Oconee Baptist is located at 4554 Hwy. 82 N, Commerce.
•••
Ongoing church events include:
Jolly Agers meet monthly
Jolly Agers group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon at First Baptist Church of Commerce. Jolly Ages is a senior adult ministry for those 60 years of age and older. The group meetings in the Fellowship Hall at FBCJ for a covered dish luncheon and an inspirational program.
Crossroads Church offers free groceries
Crossroads Church in Jefferson will offer free groceries for the needy on the second Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crossroads Church is located at 25 Hawkins Ln., Jefferson.
River of Life offers free groceries
River of Life Worship Center offers free groceries on the last Saturday of each month. The event is held from 8:30-10 a.m. River of Life is located at 4971 Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
WMU meets at First Baptist Commerce
The WMU meets every second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Commerce.
“Come join the Bible study, fellowship and fun,” organizers said.
First Baptist Church of Commerce is located at 1345 S. Elm St., Commerce.
•••
Guidelines on church news submissions
The Church News page has been established as a free service for the local area. Its intended use is to provide information about special services planned by area churches. To submit your special event, e-mail alex@mai nstreetnews.com.
Include the name and address of the church and the date, time and location of the event.
Space is limited, so we cannot guarantee publication of any announcement. If publication is imperative, contact our advertising department at 706-367-5233 and they will assist you with developing your ad.
All submissions are subject to editorial guidelines.
