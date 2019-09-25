Yard sale is
Friday, Saturday
The Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy will have a yard sale Friday and Saturday, Sept.27-28.
The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
The church is at 8157 Pendergrass Rd., Hoschton.
StonePath ‘pickin and grinning’ set
Dugar Strickland will host the fourth Friday night “pickin and grinning” Friday, Sept. 27, in the StonePath Church fellowship hall.
The event will feature Crystal River, Rivers Edge and The Keith Chambers Family.
The meal will begin at 6 p.m. and the singing will start at 7 p.m.
The church is at 8430 Maysville Hwy., Maysville.
New Beginnings to host singing, homecoming
New Beginnings Outreach Church will host a singing Saturday, Sept. 28, and homecoming Sunday, Sept. 29.
The church will hold a singing for Rodney Birch, who is sick, Sept. 28. The Roy Knight Singers will feature Quinton Mills, Sandy Knight, Clarke and Sandy Kesler and Steadfast.
Proceeds will go to Rodney and Tracy Birch.
The church will hold its homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Lunch will be served following the service.
The Rev. Quinton Mills will sing at the service.
The church is at 267 Harold Phillips Rd., Jefferson. Wayne Norris is the pastor. For information, call 770-540-7828.
Friend Day planned at Faith Baptist
Faith Baptist Church will hold its Friend Day at 11 a.m. Sept. 29.
Guests who attend will receive an appreciation gift.
The church is at 2081 U.S. Hwy. 129, Jefferson.
Hoschton Baptist
to host missionaries
Hoschton Baptist Church will host missionaries from across the globe throughout September.
On Sunday morning, Sept. 29, the church will welcome a women serving in Peru and another missionary serving in Indonesia.
During the evening service Sept. 29, the church will have a missionary speaking who is serving in Peru.
The church also plans a homecoming celebration Sunday, Oct. 6. A fellowship luncheon will follow the morning service.
Hoschton Baptist hosts a kid’s club at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for children ages 3-11.
Hoschton Baptist is at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton.
For more information, call 706-654-8415.
The pastor is the Rev. Cory Sexton.
Brockton Baptist
to host homecoming
Brockton Road Baptist Church will have its homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, September 29.
The Rev. Jerry Holton is the church pastor.
The church is at 2675 Brockton Road, Jefferson.
Singings planned Sunday
The South Georgia Quartet, Eastman, will sing at the morning worship service at Redeemed Baptist Church Sunday, Sept. 29.
The church is at 664 B. Wilson Rd.
For more information, call Raymond Church at 706-658-6545.
Revival planned at Midway UMC
A revival will be held in the Dogwood Chapel of Midway United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Kay Smith Haugan of Jefferson will preach and singing.
Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the service.
The church is at 6420 Hwy. 52, Gillsville. For more information, call 678-343-3064.
White Plains Baptist plans special singing
White Plains Baptist Church plans a special singing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
The South Georgia Quartet will perform.
White Plains Baptist Church is at 3650 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson.
Tent crusade planned in Nicholson
A community tent crusade will be held at New Hope Baptist Church in Nicholson from Sept. 29 to Oct. 4.
Different preachers and singers will appear each night.
Sunday service begins at 6 p.m. and Monday through Friday will be at 7 p.m.
New Liberty ladies plan book club
New Liberty United Methodist Church’s ladies plan a book club beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. The group will meet in the retreat building and will read part one of “Grace Not Perfection.”
In other church news, New Liberty will present Bibles to its third, fourth and fifth graders in the Oct. 13 worship service. This will be followed by a Bible Blitz for the students.
New Liberty is at 17 Thompson Mill Rd., Braselton. For more information, call 706-654-2406.
Amanda Lane is the pastor.
Tyrus to celebrate homecoming
Tyrus Baptist Church will celebrate its 47th homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
A lunch will follow the service.
The church also will appreciate its pastor, Bo Whisnant, and the youth pastor, Wes King.
Participants are asked to bring a covered dish for the lunch.
Hoschton UMC plans homecoming
Hoschton United Methodist Church will host homecoming Oct. 6. The speaker is retired minister, the Rev. David Bowen.
Lunch will follow the 11 a.m. service.
There also will be a book signing in the fellowship hall during the American Street Rodders fall car show at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. One of the authors that will be signing books is Hoschton UMC’s Julie Clarke.
Hoschton UMC also plans a chicken stew/chili event Dec. 7. The church will also have its fall clean-up day Sept. 28.
The Coffmans
to perform at Johnson Drive
Johnson Drive Baptist Church, Athens, will host a special concert at 11 a.m. Sunday Oct. 13, featuring The Coffmans.
The Coffmans is a southern-gospel trio from Danville, Kentucky.
A love offering will be taken.
“They have enjoyed charting success with four Singing News Top 80 songs and have been nominated for numerous awards,” church leaders said.
“The Coffmans have also been the featured guest on Atlanta Live TV show, The Josh and Ashley TV show, and Paul Heil’s Gospel Greats radio program.”
Johnson Drive Baptist Church is at 145 Johnson Dr., Athens.
For more information, call Cathy Benedict at 706-548-0807 or send email to newsoundpromo@bellsouth.net.
‘Old fashion’ day, festival planned
Attica Baptist Church will have “Old Fashion Sunday “ Oct. 20.
Services begin at 11 a.m. and a catered BBQ meal will follow.
It will include BBQ and the fixings, homemade ice cream and desserts.
The Steadfast band will provide Southern gospel music.
The church’s fall festival will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The church is at 4352 Lebanon Church Rd., off Hwy. 129 in south Jackson County.
