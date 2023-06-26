Blacks Creek plans 'Faith, Family and Freedom'
Blacks Creek Baptist Church is hosting a three-day Faith, Family and Freedom Celebration.
The Faith event kicks off on Sunday, July 2, with morning worship at 11 a.m. followed by a covered dish lunch, games for all ages and an evening devotion by the campfire. The event continues on Monday with Family Day starting at 5:30 p.m. with a meal and Bible games and crafts for children and adults. On Tuesday, July 4, Freedom Night will feature food vendors, bounce houses and live worship at 6:30 p.m. The event culminates in a festive fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m.
Blacks Creek Baptist is located at 3754 Blacks Creek Church Road, Commerce.
Galilee plans VBX nights
Galilee Church is hosting its VBX Nights on Wednesdays in June. This year’s theme is “Ready, Set, Move.”
Kids from kindergarten through 6th grade are invited to attend the program, which will be held Wednesday nights beginning June 7 from 6-8 p.m.
Register at galilee.org.
Melvin Hill CME plans VBS
Melvin Hill Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will host vacation Bible school on June 26-30 from 6-8:30 p.m.
The church is located at 260 Melvin Hill Church Rd., Carnesville.
Ongoing church events
Crossroads Church to offer free groceries
Crossroads Church in Jefferson will offer free groceries for the needy on the second Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Crossroads Church is located at 25 Hawkins Ln., Jefferson.
Jolly Agers meets second Tuesdays at First Baptist Commerce
Jolly Agers group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon at First Baptist Church of Commerce.
Jolly Ages is a senior adult ministry for those 60 years of age and older.
The group meetings in the Fellowship Hall at FBCJ for a covered dish luncheon and an inspirational program.
River of Life offers free groceries on last Saturday of month
River of Life Worship Center offers free groceries on the last Saturday of each month. The event is held from 8:30-10 a.m.
River of Life is located at 4971 Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
WMU meets at First Baptist Commerce
The WMU meets every second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Commerce.
“Come join the Bible study, fellowship and fun,” organizers said.
First Baptist Church of Commerce is located at 1345 S. Elm St., Commerce.
