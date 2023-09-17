Church news for the week of Sept. 20 includes:
Beaverdam Baptist plans arts and crafts festival
Beaverdam Baptist Church is seeking crafters to participate in “Marketplace at Bethlehem,” an arts and crafts festival.
The festival is planned Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those interested in participating are asked to contact Lynda Culpepper at 706-202-6032 for an application to reserve a booth.
The booth fee is a fundraiser for Operation Christmas Child.
Beaverdam Baptist is located at 1627 Hwy. 59, Commerce.
Car show planned at Gillsville Baptist
A “Crusin with Chris Car Show” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gillsville Baptist Church, located at 2595 Hwy. 323, Gillsville.
The Top 20 cars in the show will receive a plaque.
The event will include a soup bean and cornbread supper.
The rain date will be held on Sept. 30.
Walnut Fork plans chili cook-off
Walnut Fork Baptist Church is hosting its first annual chili cook-off on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"Whether you want to compete or eat, there will be lots of fun," church leaders said.
Participants can compete for awards and cash prizes.
Attendees can buy tickets to vote for your favorite chili ($1 for 1 ticket or $5 for 6 tickets).
There will also be door prizes, vendors and face painting. A cake auction will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can also pre-oder whole smoked Boston butts for $35. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit walnutforkbc.org or email wfbchwy60@gmail.com or foundarockga@gmail.com.
All proceeds will benefit the church missions fund.
Walnut Fork is located at 557 Hwy. 60, Hoschton.
•••
Ongoing church events include:
Jolly Agers meet monthly
Jolly Agers group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon at First Baptist Church of Commerce. Jolly Ages is a senior adult ministry for those 60 years of age and older. The group meetings in the Fellowship Hall at FBCJ for a covered dish luncheon and an inspirational program.
Crossroads Church offers free groceries
Crossroads Church in Jefferson will offer free groceries for the needy on the second Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crossroads Church is located at 25 Hawkins Ln., Jefferson.
River of Life offers free groceries
River of Life Worship Center offers free groceries on the last Saturday of each month. The event is held from 8:30-10 a.m. River of Life is located at 4971 Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
WMU meets at First Baptist Commerce
The WMU meets every second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Commerce.
“Come join the Bible study, fellowship and fun,” organizers said.
First Baptist Church of Commerce is located at 1345 S. Elm St., Commerce.
•••
Guidelines on church news submissions
The Church News page has been established as a free service for the local area. Its intended use is to provide information about special services planned by area churches. To submit your special event, e-mail alex@mainstreetnews.com.
Include the name and address of the church and the date, time and location of the event.
Space is limited, so we cannot guarantee publication of any announcement. If publication is imperative, contact our advertising department at 706-367-5233 and they will assist you with developing your ad.
All submissions are subject to editorial guidelines.
