Church news for the week of August 16 includes:
Beyond Words Church to celebrate 8th anniversary
Beyond Words Church will celebrate its 8th church anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m.
The speaker is the Rev. Roshard White. New Beginnings Church family will be the guest.
The pastor at Beyond Words is the Rev. Walter Marlon Humphrey.
Living Free Ministry to host community baptism
Living Free Ministry will host a community baptism on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m.
A fellowship cookout will follow the service. The event will include food, games, swimming and more.
The event will take place at 400 Bob Holman Rd., Athens.
Beaverdam Baptist plans arts and crafts festival
Beaverdam Baptist Church is seeking crafters to participate in “Marketplace at Bethlehem,” an arts and crafts festival.
The festival is planned Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those interested in participating are asked to contact Lynda Culpepper at 706-202-6032 for an application to reserve a booth.
The booth fee is a fundraiser for Operation Christmas Child.
Beaverdam Baptist is located at 1627 Hwy. 59, Commerce.
Oak Grove plans Old Fashion Day
Oak Grove Baptist Church will host an Old Fashion Day on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Guests will dress up. A meal will follow the service.
Blacks Creek offers youth programs
Blacks Creek Baptist Church kicks off the “Creek Kids” program on Wednesday, September 6.
Children preschool through 6th grade may be dropped off at 5:30 p.m. for meal time. Pick-up time will be at 7:30 p.m. The program will consist of Hyfi Bible study and games.
“Blacks Creek is excited to offer this engaging new kids’ curriculum,” church leaders said. “Hyfi gets kids engaged with a fun, high-energy camp-like experience featuring monthly themes. Join us this school year as we explore the Bible and make new friends.”
Blacks Creek Youth, 7th-12th grade students, meet on Wednesday evenings during the school year from 5:30-7:30 p.m. After a meal together, these pre-teens and teens gather for Bible study, praise worship and music, and team-building activities.
Bethany UMC seeks minister of music
Bethany United Methodist Church is seeking a minister of music.
Visit bethanychurchjefferson.com for a job description. Email your resume to bethanyumcalive@gmail.com.
Active shooter training planned at The Purpose Church
The Purpose Church will host a civilian response to active shooter event on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6-8 p.m.
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) is a free two-hour course that teaches individuals in the community how to prepare for, and take action during active shooter events. CRASE is designed and built on the Avoid, Deny Defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT, and provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues and considerations for conducting drills.
Chris Nichols, a law enforcement veteran with over 24 years experience, and The Purpose Church are hosting the program.
The Purpose Church is located at 103 Thyatira Community Church Rd., Jefferson.
Car show planned at Gillsville Bapgtist
A “Crusin with Chris Car Show” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gillsville Baptist Church, located at 2595 Hwy. 323, Gillsville.
The Top 20 cars in the show will receive a plaque.
The event will include a soup bean and cornbread supper.
The rain date will be held on Sept. 30.
Golf tournament planned at Gillsville Baptist
Gillsville Baptist Church will hold a golf tournament at Double Oaks Golf Club, Commerce, on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The shot gun start will be at 9 a.m.
Proceeds will help fund the completion of the children’s playground.
For more information, contact Robert Schwalbe, 404-403-1564, or reschwalbe@yahoo.com
There will be $100 hole sponsor.
Team registration is $300 team cost or $75 per person.
Extra opportunities to win will include: 4 Mulligans, 1 Red Tee Shot and 1 throw: $25 per player.
Team/player registration fees and extras must be paid the day of the event
There will be chances to win door prizes, along with five closest to the pin awards.
Lunch and drinks will be provided at the tournament.
Old Fashion Picking and Grinning planned
Dugar Strickland will be hosting an Old Fashion Picking and Grinning Friday at StonePath Church on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.
Local singers and musicians will be pickin and grinning.
The church is located at 8430 Maysville Hwy., Maysville.
For more information, call Dugar at 706-654-0551.
•••
Ongoing church events include:
Jolly Agers meet monthly
Jolly Agers group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon at First Baptist Church of Commerce. Jolly Ages is a senior adult ministry for those 60 years of age and older. The group meetings in the Fellowship Hall at FBCJ for a covered dish luncheon and an inspirational program.
Crossroads Church offers free groceries
Crossroads Church in Jefferson will offer free groceries for the needy on the second Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crossroads Church is located at 25 Hawkins Ln., Jefferson.
River of Life offers free groceries
River of Life Worship Center offers free groceries on the last Saturday of each month. The event is held from 8:30-10 a.m. River of Life is located at 4971 Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
WMU meets at First Baptist Commerce
The WMU meets every second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Commerce.
“Come join the Bible study, fellowship and fun,” organizers said.
First Baptist Church of Commerce is located at 1345 S. Elm St., Commerce.
•••
Guidelines on church news submissions
The Church News page has been established as a free service for the local area. Its intended use is to provide information about special services planned by area churches. To submit your special event, e-mail alex@mai nstreetnews.com.
Include the name and address of the church and the date, time and location of the event.
Space is limited, so we cannot guarantee publication of any announcement. If publication is imperative, contact our advertising department at 706-367-5233 and they will assist you with developing your ad.
All submissions are subject to editorial guidelines.
