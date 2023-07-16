Church news for the week of July 19 includes:
Baptist Tabernacle to host VBS
Baptist Tabernacle will host Vacation Bible School on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The church is located at 3231 Hwy. 441, Commerce.
Brockton Road plans VBS
Brockton Road Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is for children in K-6th grades.
The church is located at 2675 Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
White Plains plans special Thursday singing
White Plains Baptist Church will host a special Thursday night singing on July 27 at 7 p.m.
Chuck Wagon Gang will perform.
White Plains is located at 3650 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson.
New Salem plans homecoming
New Salem Methodist Church will host its homecoming service on Sunday, July 23. Worship begins at 11 a.m.
The church’s new pastor, Bennett Clough, will lead the service. Music will be led by Don Baldwin, including a special song.
A covered dish luncheon will follow.
New Salem is located at 2170 Hwy. 59, Commerce.
Church submissions
The Church News page has been established as a free service for the local area. Its intended use is to provide information about special services planned by area churches.
To submit your special event, e-mail alex@mainstreetnews.com.
Include the name and address of the church and the date, time and location of the event.
Space is limited, so we cannot guarantee publication of any announcement. If publication is imperative, contact our advertising department at 706-367-5233 and they will assist you with developing your ad.
All submissions are subject to editorial guidelines.
Ongoing church events
Galilee Christian Church
- is partnering with Mark Valentine Financial Coaching to bring “Financial Peace University (FPU),” to Jefferson. Valentine, who is a Ramsey Certified Master Financial Coach, will facilitate the 9-week class that was authored by national radio personality Dave Ramsey. The weekly class, which is open to the general public, will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the Worship Building on the Galilee Campus. The fee for the class is $59.90 per household/couple. Registration is available online at https://Galilee.org/event/Financial-Peace-University/
Crossroads Church in Jefferson
- will offer free groceries for the needy on the second Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crossroads Church is located at 25 Hawkins Ln., Jefferson.
Jolly Agers
- group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon at First Baptist Church of Commerce. Jolly Ages is a senior adult ministry for those 60 years of age and older. The group meetings in the Fellowship Hall at FBCJ for a covered dish luncheon and an inspirational program.
River of Life Worship Center
- offers free groceries on the last Saturday of each month. The event is held from 8:30-10 a.m. River of Life is located at 4971 Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
The WMU
- meets every second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Commerce. “Come join the Bible study, fellowship and fun,” organizers said. First Baptist Church of Commerce is located at 1345 S. Elm St., Commerce.
