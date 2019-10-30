Hoschton Baptist plans men’s breakfast, work day
Hoschton Baptist Church’s men’s prayer breakfast will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
The church will have a work day afterwards, cleaning up the area.
Hoschton Baptist Church is at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton.
For more information, call 706-654-8415.
The church pastor is the Rev. Cory Sexton.
Berea plans fall fair
Berea Baptist Church will hold its 14th annual fall craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
A wide variety of quality arts and crafts by local and state artisans will be available.
The “Berea Cookers” will serve soups, chili, cornbread and desserts at lunch.
It will be in the Berea Baptist Church Community Center (formerly the Wilson Junior High School), 3925 Hwy. 334, off Hwy. 441, Commerce.
Painting party planned at Arbor Pointe
Arbor Pointe Church at West Jackson will host The Mighty Painting Party event from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, at the church.
The Mighty is the church’s special needs ministry. For more information, email patgremoo@gmail.com.
The church will host a Thanksgiving potluck dinner at 7 p.m. Nov. 20. Attendees are asked to bring a favorite side dish. The church will provide the meat.
Celebrate Recovery is held in the Sanctuary every Thursday with a light supper at 6 p.m. and the program at 6:45 p.m.
Arbor Pointe is at 115 Towne Center Pkwy., Hoschton.
For more information, call 770-272-6778 or visit arborpointe.org.
Community Brotherhood to meet
Community Brotherhood will be held at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 a.m. in the Don Stewart Hall at Homer United Methodist Church for a monthly breakfast and program.
The speaker this month will be Duane Eller, pastor at Nails Creek Baptist Church.
The church is at 141 Sycamore Street, at the corner of Sycamore and Church Streets in downtown Homer.
Brotherhood is the only ecumenical group in the county. Churches of every denomination are invited to participate.
Tim Harper is president of the Community Brotherhood.
Beyond Words Men’s Day celebration set
Beyond Words Baptist Church will celebrate Men’s Day Sunday, Nov. 3.
The 11 a.m. guest speaker will be the Rev. J.K.L. Alexander of Nashville, Tenn.
The 3 p.m. speaker will be the Rev. Jerry Stokes, pastor of Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, Newborn.
Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
The Rev. Walter Marlon Humphrey is the senior pastor.
The church is at 231 Arcade Park Street, Jefferson.
Grieving during holidays sessions set
First Baptist Church of Jefferson will present two one-night sessions Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 to help people grieving a loved one’s death through the holiday season.
The sessions will be at 7 p.m.
“Surviving the Holidays” features video guidance and group discussion.
The session will be in the classroom of the church office building at 246 Washington St.
Pre-registration is requested on griefshare.org or call Kathy and Frank Rizzo, 609-713-7623, or email cubbybrkr@comcast.net.
There is a $5 fee and scholarship assistance is available.
Poplar Springs
Baptist plans women’s events
Poplar Springs Baptist Church will Hold the Woman 2 Woman Empowerment Women’s Conference at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. A prayer breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Ebenezer UMC plans fall festival
Ebenezer United Methodist Church will hold its annual fall festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
There will be free vegetable soup and dessert, as well as hot dogs.
Soup also will be for sell by the quart for $7.
There will be blow-up activities for the kids, including the mechanical bull for kids and adults.
There will be a great selection of homemade cakes, pies, cookies and candy for sale.
Braselton COGOP announces November schedule
The Braselton Church of God of Prophecy has announced its schedule of events for November, including:
•Saturday, Nov. 9 – the church will gather at 8 a.m. (men and women) for a prayer breakfast and leave the church for a combined visitation to local assisted living facilities.
•Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. – Karaoke Night. Church leaders say it will be a “fun night for all ages with Christian songs and fellowship.”
•Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. – rather than the church’s weekly Bible Study, the church will celebrate “the Third Wednesday” where the service is turned over to the youth for a regular worship service.
•Every Thursday from 2-3 p.m. — food pantry at the church for those in the area who are in need. And from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, the church will feed a free Thanksgiving meal to food pantry recipients.
Braselton Church of God of Prophecy is at 137 Ednaville Rd., Braselton.
Maxey Hill
plans anniversary
Maxey Hill Baptist Church will hold its 133rd church anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
The Rev. Jeff Chandler of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Jefferson, will be the guest speaker.
Lunch will be served from 1 to 2 p.m.
The church is at 333 Jackson Trail Road. The Rev. Russell Jackson is the pastor.
Veterans Day Service planned
at Commerce
The congregation of Commerce Presbyterian Church will hold a Veterans Day Service at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
The church is at 89 Lakeview Drive, Commerce.
For more information, call 706-335-3282.
HUMC to observe Veterans Day during Nov. 10 service
Hoschton United Methodist Church will host a celebration and recognition of Veterans Day Sunday, Nov. 10, during the 11 a.m. worship service.
An exhibit also is set up in the church sanctuary, beginning with the Revolutionary War.
Index cards wiil be provided for names and information of anyone in the services. Cards can be added to those already completed.
Those who have a worn or battered flag that needs to be retired should bring it to the service Nov. 10.
For more information, call 404-444-0072.
In other church news, HUMC plans a youth Christmas presentation Dec. 1 and a Christmas cantata Dec. 8.
On Dec. 7, HUMC plans a chicken stew/chili event from 12-4 p.m. The cost is $7 per quart or to eat-in.
New Liberty announces
holiday events
New Liberty United Methodist Church plans its children’s pop-up pageant at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.
There will be cookies and a visit from Santa afterwards.
The church also plans a Christmas cantata at 11 a.m. Dec. 15.
On Dec. 24, a Christmas Eve candlelight service will be at 6 p.m.
New Liberty is at 17 Thompson Mill Rd., Braselton.
For more information, call 706-654-2406.
