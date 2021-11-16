The Church on the Hill recently announced its new Senior Pastor, Dr. Jeffrey Perkins.
Perkins was born and raised in Irving, Texas. He said he felt a call to ministry when he was 17 and has been serving full-time for over 30 years. Church leaders say he loves talking about Jesus and the truths of the Bible whether he is preaching on Sunday, on a mission trip around the world, mentoring and encouraging a small-group, writing or personally with anyone who has questions about God.
“I am so excited about joining the Church on the Hill family,” said Perkins. “Lisa and I look forward to serving with them to impact this community with the good news of Jesus Christ. We want to serve God by loving and serving others.”
Perkins holds a bachelor of arts in business administration from Oklahoma Baptist University, a master of divinity and a doctor of ministry with an emphasis in leadership from New Orleans Theological Seminary. He has served as Senior Pastor of Mansfield Baptist Church in Mansfield, for the past 25 years.
"Mansfield Baptist Church has seen people from children to senior adults come to know Christ and grow in Christ by connecting with the family of God in Mansfield," leaders said. "The church purchased a 21-acre lot and built a new campus that is serving the needs of their community."
Perkins married his wife Lisa in 1992 and they have two adult sons, Dalton and Davis. Lisa is an elementary school teacher.
The church invites the community to welcome the Perkins family on Sunday, November 21, at the Braselton Christian Academy Gym at 10:45 a.m.
