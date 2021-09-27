Freedom Church of God at 3428 Neese Commerce Road will distribute free food boxes on Tuesday Oct. 19, Nov. 16, and Dec 21. from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Volunteers come at 1 p.m. to help setup recipients should not arrive until 3:00 (must be present to receive box.)
You will remain in your car and drive thru. For more info call 706 789 2102
