First United Methodist Church of Commerce announces Jaime Rice will serve as the new pre-school director. Rice replaces Renee Moon who retired in May.
Rice received her bachelor of science degree in business administration from Emmanuel College and a master of arts degree in theology from Truett McConnell University.
The pre-school follows the Abeka curriculum that is used in Christian and private schools around the world.
There will be a pre-school open house in July and classes will begin in August.
For more information, contact the church office at 706-340-8611 or visit the church website at www.CommerceFUMC.org.
Commerce FUMC is located at 16 Cherry Street, Commerce.
