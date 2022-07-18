First United Methodist Church of Commerce announces pre-school registration for ages 2-5 for the upcoming school year. The pre-school follows the A Beka Curriculum that is used in Christian and private schools around the world.
For more information, contact Jaime Rice at the church office 706-335-9589.
Deadline for registration is August 1 prior to the open house. The pre-school open house is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for parents and children to meet Rice and become acquainted with the campus. Classes will begin on Wednesday, August 3.
Commerce FUMC is located at 16 Cherry Street, Commerce.
For more information, visit www.CommerceFUMC.org.
