First United Methodist Church of Commerce will host a program, "The Longest Night" on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. This event will be held in the Chapel.
"Does someone you know absolutely dread the holiday season," church leaders said. "It brings back to them dark experiences that they’d just as soon forget. They may be dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease. It may just be a feeling of longing for good times past. Coming to grips with those feelings is not easy."
