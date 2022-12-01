Commerce Presbyterian Church (CPC) invites the community to its Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. The performance will be feature “A Candlelight Christmas,” a cantata by Benjamin Harlan.
This Christmas musical with be under the direction of CPC’s music director and instrumentalist Sean Butler. A reception will follow the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.