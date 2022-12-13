Commerce Presbyterian Church will host a Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 2:30 p.m.
Communion will be celebrated and light refreshments will be served following the service.
Commerce Presbyterian is located at 89 Lakeview Dr., Commerce, and can be reached at 706-335-3282.
(0) comments
