Commerce Presbyterian Church will be holding a yard sale on Saturday, May 20, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the life and mission of CPC.
Updated: May 2, 2023 @ 4:08 pm
The church is located at 89 Lakeview Drive in Commerce and the office can be reached at 706-335-3282.
