Crossroads Worship Center Church of God will hold its homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 10:30 a.m.
This event will feature The Melodyaires.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 7:16 pm
Crossroads Worship is located at 365 Hwy. 441 S, Commerce.
For more information, call 706-540-9549.
