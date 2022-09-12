CrossView Church plans a a yard sale with food on Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Several vendors will have various merchandise for sale. Hot dogs, chips, soft drinks and desserts will also be for sale.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 4:27 pm
CrossView Church plans a a yard sale with food on Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Several vendors will have various merchandise for sale. Hot dogs, chips, soft drinks and desserts will also be for sale.
Proceeds benefit Operation Christmas Child.
CrossView Church is located at 1219 Hwy. 124, Hoschton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.