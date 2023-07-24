Door Church, located at 26 Ila Road, Commerce, will hold revival Aug. 6-9.
Services will be at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
For more information, check out the website at doorchurchcommerce.com.
