Ebenezer United Methodist Church will hold a chicken mull at 5 p.m. March 28.
The price per quart is $7 for take out or dine in. Eating at the church will include a beverage and dessert.
The church is at 1368 Ebenezer Rd., Jefferson.
For information, call 706-207-6701.
