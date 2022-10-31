Ebenezer United Methodist Church will host is fall festival on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be free soup and dessert, along with hot dogs for the children. There will also be blow-ups/bounce houses for children to play on.
Take-out soup will be available for $7 per quart.
A bake sale is also planned.
Ebenezer UMC is located at 1368 Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson.
