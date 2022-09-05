The Braselton Seventh-day Adventist House of Prayer will host speaker, Victor Maddox, on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 9 at 10:50 a.m.
Maddox, who was in the Marines, will be sharing his story of how he made a change in his life, church leaders said. Elder Maddox is now ministerial/evangelism director of the Georgia-Cumberland Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.