Encounter Christ Church in Pendergrass has announced its Revival 2021 services with Tom Scarrella Ministries.
Services are planned Nov. 11-13 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.
Encounter Christ Church is located in the North Jefferson Business Park at 80 Enterprise Drive Suite 400, Pendergrass.
For more information, visit EncounterChrist.org or call 800-783-1585.
