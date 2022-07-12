Erastus Christian Church will hold its annual revival from August 7-10.
The Kingsway Quartet from Travelers Rest, S.C., will be singing at the 11 a.m. service. The revival service will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, Aug. 7, and at 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday evenings (Aug. 8-10).
The Rev. Chad Risen will be the guest speaker each night.
Erastus Christian Church is located at 2050 Neese Commerce Rd., Commerce.
