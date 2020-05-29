First Baptist Church of Jefferson is seeking donations of graduation gowns to help support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Medical facilities are lacking personal protective equipment (PPE) in the fight against COVID-19," church leaders said. "Healthcare workers are using anything they can to protect themselves and their patients — even trash bags.
"Graduation gowns are more effective than other PPE alternatives given their length, sleeves and easy zippered access. To carry out this mission of protecting healthcare workers by upcycling graduation gowns, the Gowns4Good initiative was formed in April 2020.
"Whether your graduation gown is collecting dust in the back of your closet or is no longer needed for a 2020 commencement, you can protect a healthcare worker."
The Morning Glory WMU missions group at FBCJ has placed a barrel underneath the porte cochere (covered entrance behind the church and adjacent to the gravel parking lot. This is where preschool parents drop-off and pick-up their preschool children.)
Those wishing to participate can place their gowns in the barrel. Gowns will be collected each day and shipped to four locations in Georgia that are in need.
For more information, visit fbcjefferson.org.
