First Baptist Church of Jefferson will begin a new semester of GriefShare on September 14. The program will continue on Mondays through December 14.
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. in the classroom of the Student Center (76 Institute St., Jefferson).
"If you have lost a spouse, child, family member, or friend, you may feel there are few who understand the deep hurt and loss you are experiencing," organizers said. "GriefShare helps you face the challenges and move toward rebuilding your life. Each GriefShare session incorporates video seminars, group discussion, and personal study and reflection, lead by people who have a real concern and understanding for individuals experiencing the grief of loss."
For more information, contact leaders Kathy and Frank Rizzo at 609-713-7623 or cubbybrkr@comcast.net.
