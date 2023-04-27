First Baptist Church of Commerce will host a concert on the lawn with their youth and children groups on May 21 at 4 p.m. They will perform contemporary tunes, older hymns and some rock-n-roll.
Attendees are asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
First Baptist Church of Commerce will host a concert on the lawn with their youth and children groups on May 21 at 4 p.m. They will perform contemporary tunes, older hymns and some rock-n-roll.
Attendees are asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.