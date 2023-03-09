First Baptist Church of Commerce is offering a Palm Sunday Worship Service on Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m. and an Easter worship service on Sunday, April 9, 11 a.m.
"We will celebrate our faith through music, prayer and God’s Word being proclaimed for all ages," church leaders said.
