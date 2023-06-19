First Baptist Church of Commerce will be hosting a Vacation Bible School Music Camp Sunday through Tuesday, June 25-27, from 6-7:30 PM. Music offerings include piano, guitar, drums, violin, bells and choir.
Registration is still open. To sign-up, visit fbc-commerce.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.