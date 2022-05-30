First United Methodist Church of Commerce will host its Vacation Bible School themed "Passport to Peace" on June 5-9.
The program is for children from 3 years old to 5th graders and will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. nightly.
"There will be super story times, fascinating activity times, Christ centered Bible study times and lots of lively music and moving around that makes the VBS experience just right for your child," church leaders said.
Commerce FUMC Vacation Bible School is open to all children in the community. Sign up online at tinyurl.com/passport2peace.
Commerce First is located at 16 Cherry St., Commerce. For additional information, call the church office at 706-340-8611.
