God's Cupboard Food Bank is held on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.
The food bank is hosted by Community Chapel Church, 103 Thyatira Community Chapel Rd., Jefferson.
For more information, contact Gwendol Bartlett at 706-773-6109; Tammy Dove at 706-870-3329; Shelia Caudell at 706-424-3833; or pastor Michael Green at 770-540-9450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.