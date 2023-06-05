Foundation Church will have Vacation Bible School June 11-16, 6:30-9 p.m. This year’s theme is “Twists & Turns” with five nights of games, crafts and interactive Bible lessons.
Family celebration will be Friday evening.
VBS is open to children ages kindergarten through 12th grade. A meal will be provided each night.
For more information and registration visit: foundationchurchjc.org.
Foundation Church is located at 5154 Pond Fork Church Road, Pendergrass.
