Faith-based nonprofit Foundations For Living will host its second annual National Faith and HIV Awareness Day Worship Service. The event aimed at raising awareness of the impact of HIV/AIDS on communities in North Georgia on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 5 p..m at the White Oak Spring Baptist Church, 123 E. New Street, Winder.
The worship service is dedicated to individuals that may have loved ones that are suffering in silence, may have passed away from complication of HIV or people who desire more knowledge about HIV. The event will include the presentation of two pallets of the AIDS Memorial Quilt. The worship service will also feature a musical performance by the Masonic Mass Choir as well as a series of speakers including faith leaders from the surrounding area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.