Freedom Church of God plans a yard sale March 27 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
Those interested in renting a spot to sell items should contact 706-789-2102. The space rental fee is $10.
Freedom Church of God is located at 3428 Neese Commerce Rd., in Madison County.
