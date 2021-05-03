Freedom Church of God will be giving out free food boxes on May 18 from 3-4:30 p.m.
Recipients must be present to get a box and are asked to not come until 3 p.m. as the gates will be closed until that time. Participants will remain in their cars and drive-through. Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves and practicing social distancing.
Volunteers are needed at 1 p.m. to help set up and distribute the food boxes.
Freedom Church of God is located at 3428 Neese Commerce Road in Madison County.
For more information, call 706 789 2102
