Freedom Church of God will distribute free food boxes on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 3-4:30 p.m.
Volunteers are asked to come at 1 p.m. to help setup.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Freedom Church of God will distribute free food boxes on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 3-4:30 p.m.
Volunteers are asked to come at 1 p.m. to help setup.
Recipients should not arrive until 3 p.m. You must be present to receive box. You will remain in your car and go through the drive-thru. No identification is required. All are welcome.
The church is located at 3428 Neese Commerce Rd.
For more information, call 706-789-2102.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.