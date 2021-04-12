Freedom Church of God will be giving free food boxes on April 20 from 3-4:30 p.m.
Volunteers are needed at 1 p.m. to help setup and distribute food boxes.
Recipients must be present, and are asked not to come until 3 p.m. The gates will be closed until that time. Recipients will remain in their cars and drive-thru. Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves and practicing social distancing.
Additionally, the church's food pantry will be open April 27 from 6-7 p.m. for those who need assistance or know someone in need.
For more information, call 706-789-2102.
The church is located at 3428 Neese Commerce Road in Madison County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.