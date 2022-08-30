Freedom Church will hold a free food box/drive-thru event on Sept. 20 from 3-4:30 p.m.
You must be present to receive a box. The parking lot gate will open at 3 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Freedom Church will hold a free food box/drive-thru event on Sept. 20 from 3-4:30 p.m.
You must be present to receive a box. The parking lot gate will open at 3 p.m.
Boxes are given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Organizers are also seeking volunteers at 1 p.m. to help setup and assist in cleanup afterwards.
Freedom Church is located at 3428 Neese Commerce Rd., Commerce.
For more information, call 706-789-2102.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.