Galilee Christian Church is partnering with Mark Valentine Financial Coaching to bring “Financial Peace University (FPU),” to Jefferson. Valentine, who is a Ramsey Certified Master Financial Coach, will facilitate the 9-week class that was authored by national radio personality Dave Ramsey.
The weekly class, which is open to the general public, will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the Worship Building on the Galilee Campus. The fee for the class is $59.90 per household/couple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.