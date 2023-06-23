Bethany United Methodist Church has announced that Dale Giefing is its incoming pastor.
Giefing has been a pastor for four years and said he looks forward to learning about the Jefferson community.
"I have been praying for a good fit for me, and the door to Bethany opened in ways I could have never expected," Giefing said. "One of my favorite things to do is to celebrate communion. Part of that is because I believe there is power in sharing the body and blood. There is also power in the fact that it is shared and open to all. As I come to be a pastor for you, I also come to learn and grow and be shaped by you. I pray for you each and every day and cannot wait to see what God will do to and through us all!"
Giefing shared a number of "fun facts" about himself. He's an avid fan of Star Wars and named his kitten, Leia, after a character in the series. He also enjoys cooking, reading and competition board games. He said he looks forward to sharing many cups of coffee and tea with members of the community.
Bethany UMC is located at 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson. Services are held on Sundays at 11 a.m.
For more information, visit bethanychurchjefferson.com
