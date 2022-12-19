Holly Springs United Methodist Church has announced its Christmas week schedule.
The church will have a Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and a Christmas Day service on Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.
"Pastor Wayne Wilkes welcomes the community to celebrate the birth of Christ," church leaders said.
Holly Springs UMC is located at 7441 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass.
