Holly Springs United Methodist Church will hold an indoor yard sale on Saturday October 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Items for sale include household items, some Christmas crafts, wicker set, etc.
This event will be held rain or shine.
The church is located at 7441 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass.
For more information, contact Guy Dean Benson at 706-367-8492.
