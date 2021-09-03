Hoschton Baptist Church will have a car show on Saturday, September 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church. It is a fundraiser to raise money for a playground for the children.
The event has no admission fees.
There will be games and prizes.
The church will also be selling barbecue sandwiches.
Hoschton Baptist Church is located at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton.
