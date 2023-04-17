Hudson River Baptist Church will have spring revival starting on May 7-10. Evangelist Tom Haynes will be bringing the message each night starting at 7 p.m.
Beaverdam Baptist Church Choir will be the guest singers Sunday night and Redeemed Baptist Church Choir will be the guest singers Tuesday night.
